Homestand Preview: Toledo Mud Hens, July 8-13

July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

TUESDAY, JULY 8 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 AM

LHP RICH HILL (4-2, 4.94 ERA) vs. TBD

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

FIRST 100 FREE ON THE GREEN: FNBO cardholders can present their card at the Werner Park box office and receive up to 4 free Leonard Management McDonald's Berm tickets for Tuesday's game. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN (2-5, 8.87 ERA) vs. TBD

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

SENIOR BINGO: Chasers fans 55 and wiser can play bingo in the Ballpark Way area. | Presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska

SENIOR HEALTH FAIR: Senior-focused organizations pack the concourse with table displays and information about their services. | Presented by United Healthcare

THURSDAY, JULY 10 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP JOHN GANT (1-2, 6.68 ERA) vs. TBD

$3 Thursday: Get tickets, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online. | *Presented by Pinnacle Bank*

FRIDAY, JULY 11 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP Thomas Hatch (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs. TBD

HARRY POTTER NIGHT: Calling all witches, wizards, and Muggles! The Chasers invite all member of Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™, or Slytherin™ to an exclusive experience that will bring Harry Potter™ magic to Werner Park. Add a scarf to your ticket purchase while supplies last!| Presented by Lūmora

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

SATURDAY, JULY 12 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM

RHP Justin Dunn (0-1, 11.81 ERA) vs. TBD

BOBBY WITT JR. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a bobblehead celebrating Bobby Witt Jr.'s Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger and Rawlings Gold Glove Awards. | Presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites Papillion

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT: Featuring postgame testimony from Storm Chasers players and Steve Owens of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

BANDS & BREWS - SOUTHLAND: Enjoy live music from Southland, $2 Ale Storm cans, and $2 Pepsi cans at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar until first pitch. | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

SUNDAY, JULY 13 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 PM

LHP RICH HILL (4-2, 4.94 ERA) vs. TBD

PAPILLION & SPRINGFIELD COMMUNITY DAY: We invite fans from the Papillion and Springfield areas out to the ballpark. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

FAMILY FUNDAY - BALLOON ARTIST: Fun for the whole family, featuring a balloon artist! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: 58-47 (.552)

ALL-TIME IN INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE: 45-39 (.536)

LAST YEAR: 14-4 (.778)

LAST SERIES: June 10-15 at Toledo, 6-0, Omaha's second 6-game series sweep since May 25-30, 2021, vs. Indianapolis.

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: September 10-14, 2024, 4-2

ALL AROUND ME ARE FAMILIAR FACES

HAROLD CASTRO: Omaha INF Harold Castro had a number of stints with Toledo between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2018, Castro played in 74 games for the Mud Hens across 4 stints and had a .257 batting average, making appearances at 5 different positions, the majority at third base (30 games/264.0 innings). After making his MLB debut with the Tigers in September 2018, Castro spent the bulk of the 2019 season with Detroit, but did play in 31 games with Toledo, making starts at 7 different positions and slashing .328/.371/.484.

BREWER HICKLEN: Former Omaha OF Brewer Hicklen was drafted by the Royals in 2017 and spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Storm Chasers. In 2022, Hicklen was named Omaha's Player of the Year as he played in 130 games for the Chasers and hit .248 (199-for-480) with 30 doubles, 28 home runs, 85 RBI, and was 35-for-37 in steal attempts. In 2023, he appeared in 61 games with Omaha, before being traded to the Phillies in August 2023.

..AND THEY WERE TEAMMATES!

Omaha RHP Jacob Wallace and Toledo LHP PJ Poulin were both members of the University of Connecticut's pitching staff during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The pair of relievers were especially successful during the 2018 season, Wallace with a 1-0 record, 3.95 ERA, 63 SO, and 3 saves across 28 games and 43.1 IP. Poulin had a 6-2 record, 3.28 ERA, 60 SO, and 16 saves across 31 games and 49.2 IP. Poulin, one year Wallace's senior, was drafted by the Rockies in 2018. In 2019, Wallace tied Poulin's 16-save single-season record and recorded the fifth-lowest ERA in Huskies program history, with a 0.64 ERA in 42.0 IP. In the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Wallace was also selected by the Rockies but the two did not get a chance to play together, with Wallace traded to Boston in 2020.







