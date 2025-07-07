Nashville Sounds Military Appreciation Jersey Auction Now Live

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds are excited to announce that the jersey auction for the 2025 specialty military jerseys is now live. The game-worn jerseys debuted on Sunday, May 25 for Salute to Armed Forces Day and will be worn again on Thursday, September 11 for First Responders Night. The proceeds of the jersey auction will benefit The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

The Daniels Center's mission is to provide transition services for Veterans and their families as they return to civilian life after military service. The Daniels Center is the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any Tennessee higher education campus. It enables the over 1,000 military-connected student population on campus to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs.

"The Daniels Center is grateful for the continued partnership with the Nashville Sounds in our support of our efforts to serve all Veterans and military connected students and families through a variety of services to succeed academically, professionally, and personally," said retired Army Lieutenant General Keith M. Huber, MTSU's senior Advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives

Through the partnership with the Daniels Center at MTSU, the Sounds have raised over $10,000 through previous military jersey auctions in the past two seasons. The specialty jerseys are paired with the Sounds' official 2025 Armed Forces Day Hat, which is also available for purchase in the Sounds Pro Shop, both in person and online.

This year's jersey auction is live now and will run through Friday, September 12. Fans can place bids online here. Tickets to First Responders Night can be purchased online, or by visiting the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office in person, or by calling 615-690-4487. The Sounds are proud to offer military family discounts for every game at First Horizon Park. A $2 discount on single-game ticket prices is available for any Reserved Section seat - based on availability. The offer is valid for up to four (4) tickets per government-issued military I.D. presented at the Sounds Ticket Office.







