Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 8-13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8 with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, July 13 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 8, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Stahl-Meyer Two for Tuesday: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game, presented by Stahl-Meyer. This offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor and Grab and Go concession stands.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Dreams Come True: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Dreams Come True as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Should've Been a Shrimp: Come celebrate the late country singer's birthday... a day late and enjoy his classic hits.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Renewal by Andersen & Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive this t-shirt with Southpaw's take on the album cover "Unleashed." **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.**

Thursday, July 10, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis concession stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Crowd Karaoke: It's time for fans to bring the energy and singing skills to VyStar Ballpark for Crowd Karaoke! Lyrics will be displayed on the videoboard throughout the game.

Friday, July 11, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Rock Hall Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in honoring and playing the music of those who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Jacksonville Transportation Authority: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday, presented by True Vet Solutions: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Saturday, July 12, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Halloweekend: You've heard of Christmas in July but have you heard of Halloween in July? Join the Jumbo Shrimp in your best Halloween costumes and they will also be wearing specialty jerseys.

Mummy Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp will be wearing special Halloween jerseys all weekend! Click HERE for information on the jersey auction.

Halloween in July Ticket Package: Check out the Halloween in July ticket package. Each package comes with two undated dugout reserve ticket vouchers and one mummy shrimp hat. Click HERE for the ticket link.

Hawaiian Mummy Shirt Giveaway, presented by Swisher: Combining the tropical vibes with Halloweekend. Be one of the first 2,000 fans to enter the Main Gates on Georgia St. to receive these Hawaiian style mummy shirts. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways ONLY available when entering through the Main Gates on Georgia St.**

Sunday, July 13, 2025, 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 12 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025:

New Main Gate: New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store: Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns: The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options:

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25*(If necessary). Playoff packages are already on sale.







