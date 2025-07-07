Bisons' Princess Day on July 20 to Feature Princesses & Characters to Meet and Get Photos With

The most beautiful day at Sahlen Field, the Bisons are hosting their 7th annual Princess Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, July 20, presented by Northwest Bank. As the team hosts the Omaha Storm Chasers at 1:05 p.m. for a Family Funday, your favorite princess or prince can meet and get pictures taken with their favorite Princesses and Characters from Wonderland Character Entertainment!

You can also really make your child feel like royalty with the pregame Princess Brunch at the Consumer's Pub at the Park featuring more princesses, story time and sing-a-longs (info below)!

Make sure you get to the ballpark when gates open at 12 p.m., as our special guests will be stationed around the ballpark for you to meet and get your photos taken with. Have your kids dress up as their favorite animated character and make your next ballpark photo a precious moment you remember forever! We'll also have Face Paintings available for your little prince or princess to put the finishing touch on their costumes. And because Princess Day is also a WNY Immediate Care Sunday Funday at the ballpark, there will also be a Mascot Meet n' Greet, special kids activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. Princess Brunch Option

The perfect start to the Bisons' Princess Day at the Ballpark is at the Consumer's Pub at the Park. Book your reservations for the All-You-Can-Eat Princess Brunch Buffet from 11am-12pm on July 20 because we'll have princesses from Wonderland Character Entertainment in the restaurant for Story Time, Sing-a-Longs and the chance to take photos as well! Plus, the first 100 kids that dine will receive a FREE Princess Cookie! (game ticket is required to enter restaurant).

Get your reservation for the Consumer's Pub at the Park All-You-Can-Eat Buffet today by clicking on this link or calling 716-846-2100. Check out our Buffet + Ticket Pack that's available as well to save on this great afternoon at the ballpark!







