Series Preview: Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 8-13

July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians kick off their ninth homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, July 8, against the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The six-game set continues through Sunday, July 13. It is the first of two series between the clubs this season and the lone set at Victory Field. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Gwinnett Stripers (7-5, 36-51, 2.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 72-78, T-11th

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Kanekoa Texeira, 2nd season (108-129, .456)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Hurston Waldrep (2), INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. (3), RHP Jhancarlos Lara (11), RHP Rolddy Muñoz (20), OF Carlos Rodríguez (28), LHP Hayden Harris (29)

The Stripers won their home series 4-2 against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, with a resounding 12-1 win on Sunday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic led the Gwinnett offense, hitting .375 (9-for-24) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, two walks and two stolen bases. RHP Davis Daniel made two starts for the Stripers, allowing just three earned runs across 12.0 innings with 12 strikeouts.

Gwinnett features a trio of the International League's top pitchers. RHP Nathan Wiles ranks among IL leaders in innings pitched (5th, 81.0), ERA (6th, 3.33), batting average against (6th, .235) and WHIP (6th, 1.20). Daniel ranks fifth in the league in batting average against (.228) and eighth in ERA (3.52). Wander Suero, the Stripers right-handed closer, leads the league in saves (11) and boasts a 0.81 ERA (3er/33.1ip).

As a team, the Stripers rank among IL teams in ERA (4th, 4.06) and batting average against (T-6th, .244) but rank last offensively in batting average (.228) and runs (316).

Indianapolis Indians (8-4, 50-36, 1.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (27-19, .587 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), LHP Hunter Barco (3), RHP Thomas Harrington (4), UTIL Nick Yorke (6), INF Tsung-Che Cheng (17), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians went 4-2 in their six-game split series with the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, last week. It marked their sixth straight series win over the Bats at home since Aug. 2, 2022. Bubba Chandler and Hunter Barco were a one-two punch on Friday and Saturday, respectively, each tossing 6.0 shutout frames. Jack Suwinski led the offensive attack, hitting .563 (9-for-16) across five games with nine runs, one double, two home runs, four RBI, seven walks, one stolen base and a 1.696 OPS.

Offensively, Nick Solak owns honors as the IL's top hitter with a .365 batting average (76-for-208) for the season. As the Indians lone representative on the offensive leaderboard, he also ranks among qualifiers in on-base percentage (3rd, .430), OPS (4th, .983) and slugging percentage (8th, .553).

Since June 24, Barco leads IL qualifiers in batting average against (.115) and ranks second in WHIP (0.61), second in strikeouts (20) and fourth in ERA (0.50). Over that stretch he has allowed just one run, and his last two starts have each featured 6.0 one-hit innings with seven strikeouts. For the season, Chandler ranks fourth among league leaders in strikeouts (86). The Indians pitching staff as a whole ranks third among IL teams with 802 strikeouts and tied for sixth in average against (.244).

Probable Starters

July 8, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (5-8, 5.93)

July 9, 1:35 PM: RHP Nathan Wiles (4-7, 3.33) vs. RHP Sean Sullivan (0-2, 4.61)

July 10, 7:05 PM: RHP Rolddy Muñoz (0-1, 4.73) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (3-2, 3.07)

July 11, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.11)

July 12, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Drake Fellows (5-2, 5.33)

July 13, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (5-8, 5.93)

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the debut of the Gwinnett Glizzy, a hot dog topped with coleslaw, grilled onions and barbecue sauce. Fans can find the Gwinnett Glizzy at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Join us for Jewish Community Night on Tuesday, where the Indians welcome the Jewish Community of Central Indiana to Victory Field for our second-annual celebration. Satisfy your appetite without emptying your wallet! Start off the homestand strong by enjoying the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, when all your favorite ballpark snacks - hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros - are available for just a buck each. Come back the next day to enjoy baseball under the sun during a Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial.

Country Music Night is taking center stage on Thirsty Thursday presented by Busch Light! Arrive early to receive an Indians cowboy hat giveaway (first 1,000 fans) courtesy of NineStar Connect, and to kick up your boots with Cowboy Co. during their pregame live music set from 5:30-6:30 PM.

Join us on Friday to honor and experience the history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis as we pay tribute to the Indianapolis ABCs during Negro Leagues Night.

Finish off the homestand in a magical way with Harry Potter Weekend! The first 2,000 fans through the gates on Saturday and Sunday will receive a Hogwarts™ Scarf giveaway.

Notable First Pitches

July 10: Ben Howlett, IU-Indy Men's Basketball Coach

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.







