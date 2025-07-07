It's Not a Conspiracy That the Saints Will Have Six Amazing Promotions During July 8-13 Homestand

July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Summer is off and running and the ballpark will be blazing with excitement for the week. We're racing down the tracks with 1.21 gigawatts of power, but fear not because we haven't reached the dog days of summer. It's a fiesta of fun for six incredible days as the St. Paul Saints return to CHS Field for a homestand of fun, laughs, and entertainment from July 8-13.

Tuesday, July 8 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7:07 p.m. - Blaze Credit Union Night

Since 1934, they have helped Minnesotan's save money, buy that new home, and set them up for the future. As the times have changed, so have they making it easier for Minnesotans to achieve financial success. They have been friends of the ballclub for a long time, so it's only fitting we had a night for them. Join us for Blaze Credit Union Night. For nearly 90 years Blaze Credit Union has provided friendly, personal, and genuine service. On this night, Blaze gives back to the community to our friends at the Police and Fire Foundations. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a thermo-changing co-branded cup. The police and fire foundations will participate in various activities throughout the night. Find out all the great places you can travel to with your money on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 9 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - Conspiracy Theory Night

We'll have fans laughing harder than a tinfoil-hatted Bigfoot truther. Fans are encouraged to wear their shiny headgear and question weather the umpires are really lizard people. Are our foul poles secretly a 5G tower? We'll all find out together on our Conspiracy Theory Night. Their may be "proof" that the designated hitter rule was an alien plot, while Mudonna swaps her usual pig costume for a suspiciously convincing Area 51 gray. Fans can play the hottest new game "Spot the Government Drone." Nothing pairs better with a hot dog and a cold one than a wild theory. Find out where the best conspiracy theories are in the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 10 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - TRAAAAAAIN. Celebrating 200 Years With the Modern Railway Masterpiece

We know our fans get nostalgic about yelling, "TRAAAAAAIN" from our days at Midway Stadium. We haven't forgotten about our history. Any chance we have to hear the sweet sounds of the train whistle coming from the locomotive or watching the caboose speed past us, we'll embrace the moment. That's why we're celebrating 200 years of the train by putting on our conductor hat and letting fans scream that beautiful word at the top of their lungs. The first public railway was established in 1825 in England with the Stockton and Darlington Railway. The first railway in the U.S. began construction in 1830 with the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. A locomotive weighs as much as 108 hippos and there are more than 600 railroads that operate in the U.S. Today, the bullet train can top 300 mph. Let's all race down the tracks and toot our own horn as we honor this incredible piece of machinery with powerful horsepower. Help us celebrate on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, July 11 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - Fluxing For 40 Years, We're Generating 1.21 Gigawatts To Go Back In Time On This Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

Put on your self-lacing shoes and grab your hoverboard because fans can expect lightning-fast action and time-traveling fun, with DeLorean photo ops. Doc Brown will be here with the DeLorean, conversing with fans on the concourse. Also, Harry Waters, Jr. (who played Marvin Berry in the film) will be here to sing "Earth Angel", as well as sign autographs on the concourse with proceeds going to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. We're not allowed to bet on baseball, but if you have a Grays Sports Almanac let us know who wins the next 25 World Series. We'll provide a nuclear reaction to generate 1.21 gigawatts of electricity as we send this night back in time. Nobody Calls Us Chicken because we're not afraid to have fun tonight. Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads. We just need our pitchers to hit 88 miles per hour because then you're going to see some serious....Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music that's just too darn loud.

Saturday, July 12 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Dog Day

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your second chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. You'll want to head out to the Cub A Cabana Lawn because during a portion of the game there will be puppy play time for all to join in. Imagine bringing your favorite four-legged canine on a tropical vacation during our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 13 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Bienvenidos a la Copa la Diversión Celebración Numero Dos

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of the mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The light blue uniform has the primary logo patch on the right sleeve and the "CHS Field" logo on the left sleeve. Across the chest of the uniform is "Santos de San Pablo" with the number, in orange, on the bottom left side of the uniform. On the back of the uniform is the nameplate at the top with the orange number just below. Blue sleeves have two yellow stripes while the blue socks have three yellow stripes. Our two favorite people will join us for the special festivities as Grammy Award Winning Dan Navarro will grace us with his incredible pipes while Spanish Broadcast afficionado Armando Quintero will provide some of the public address announcements in Spanish throughout the game. The Saints will wear their traditional white pants with a light blue belt. Following the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







