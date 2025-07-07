Minor League Baseball Seeks to Set a World Record for 'Most Signatures on a Piece of Sports Memorabilia'

July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Minor League Baseball is going BIG this summer-literally. In a record-setting attempt to bring fans together like never before, MiLB is launching "THE WORLD'S MOST AUTOGRAPHED BASEBALL" Tour, and it's making a stop at Innovative Field on Tuesday, July 8.

An eight-foot, 1,200-pound replica MiLB baseball will roll into Rochester, and Red Wings fans will have the chance to be a part of baseball history by signing their names on the massive ball as part of an official Guinness World Records attempt for most signatures on a piece of sports memorabilia.

Fans can start signing at 5:00 p.m., ahead of the 5:30 p.m. gate opening. The first 100 fans to arrive will receive a promotional baseball courtesy of Rawlings, and one lucky fan will walk away with a $250 Rawlings gift card.

"We are constantly looking for new and unique ways to create memories for our fans, and this allows them to literally be a part of history!" said Rochester Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "The Red Wings are honored that MILB chose our community to be one of only 15 stops on this historic tour, and we look forward to having our fans, employees, players, and special guests help reach a new Guinness World Record."

"This is Minor League Baseball at its finest - innovative, fun, and something for the whole family to enjoy," said KRISTIN SUTTON, Vice President of Marketing for MiLB. "Only in MiLB can you experience baseball like this. We can't wait to see the response in these communities and find out just how many autographs we can fit on this ball."

Rochester is one of 15 Minor League cities hosting the traveling baseball, with the tour culminating on July 29 outside MLB's headquarters in New York City, where an official Guinness judge will certify the record. Once complete, "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" will live on as a centerpiece at future MiLB fan events, a permanent symbol of the fans who make Minor League Baseball one of a kind.

For more information, to track the signature count, or to view the full tour schedule, visit MiLB.com/signtheball. Tickets for Tuesday, July 8, are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com, at the Innovative Field Box Office, or by calling (585) 423-WING (9464).







International League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.