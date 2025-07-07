Cardinals Top Prospect Wetherholt Assigned to Redbirds

July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The St. Louis Cardinals reassigned top prospect (MLB Pipeline's No. 19 overall) JJ Wetherholt to the Memphis Redbirds from Double-A Springfield on Monday afternoon.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft is scheduled to join Memphis ahead of the club's six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). Wetherholt, the top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and No. 19 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, batted .300 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs with Double-A Springfield this season.

The left-handed hitting middle infielder began his professional career last season with Class-A Palm Beach. In 29 games with the Cardinals, Wetherholt drove in 20 runs en route to the Florida State League Championship. Wetherholt became the highest Cardinals draft pick since J.D. Drew (No. 5) in 1998.

When Wetherholt appears for Memphis for the first time, he will be the highest rated overall prospect to play for the Redbirds since outfielder Jordan Walker (No. 4) in 2023 and first top prospect in the Cardinals system to appear for Memphis since Masyn Winn in 2023. Wetherholt is scheduled to represent St. Louis in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Wetherholt will wear No. 15 for Memphis. Fans can purchase $15 single-game dugout tickets for Memphis Redbirds games July 8-10 at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 8 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.