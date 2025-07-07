Tristan Gray Added to the 40-Man Roster, Called up to Chicago
July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Prior to tonight's game vs. Toronto, the Chicago White Sox recalled Charlotte Knights infielder Tristan Gray. The versatile infielder joins the White Sox as Ryan Noda was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
Gray, 29, is batting .280/.349/.493 (59-for-211) with 12 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 39 RBI and 37 runs scored in 62 games with Charlotte this season, his first in the organization after signing as a free agent on January 30. He has appeared in 25 games at second base, 16 at third and 14 at shortstop.
Gray, who was added to the 40-man roster on Saturday, has appeared in 17 major-league games over parts of two seasons with Tampa Bay (2023), Oakland (2024) and Miami (2024), going 5-for-33 (.152). He will wear uniform No. 41.
The Charlotte Knights are back in action on Tuesday night, at Memphis, with an 8:05pm ET first pitch.
