Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2025

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever improve their win streak to three games after defeating the Sun 85-77

Top Performers: -Kelsey Mitchell - 20 PTS, 3 AST -Natasha Howard - 18 points, 13 REB

