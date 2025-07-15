Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2025
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever improve their win streak to three games after defeating the Sun 85-77
Top Performers: -Kelsey Mitchell - 20 PTS, 3 AST -Natasha Howard - 18 points, 13 REB
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2025
- Sky Lose, Split Home Series against Lynx - Chicago Sky
- One Year Removed from Injury, Elizabeth Williams Leading Sky and Making Crucial Impact - Chicago Sky
- Sky Look to Secure Win against Tough Dream Squad Before All-Star Break - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - July 16 - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces Join MeiGray as Part of Game-Worn Authentication Program - Las Vegas Aces
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to 7-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun Sell out TD Garden Second Year in a Row - Connecticut Sun
- Sabrina Ionescu Earns WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor for Week Seven - New York Liberty
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Phoenix Mercury
- Aces Close out Pre-All-Star Schedule at Dallas Wednesday - Las Vegas Aces
- Kelsey Plum Selected for 2025 WNBA STARRY© 3-Point Contest - Los Angeles Sparks
- Sabrina Ionescu to Compete in 2025 WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest; Natasha Cloud to Make Kia WNBA Skills Challenge Debut - New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark to Participate in 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Indiana Fever
- All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray Headline Participants in Friday Night Events at AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - WNBA
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Storm - 7/16/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride Named as Replacement Player for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Storm Succumbs to Washington Rally, 74-69 - Seattle Storm
- Portland Fire. Reborn. - Portland Fire
- Connecticut Sun Sign Haley Peters - Connecticut Sun
- Valkyries (10-11) vs. Mercury (15-6) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Hit Season-High 14 Threes in Narrow Loss to Mercury - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: Min vs Chi (7.14.25) - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark to Participate in 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest
- Fever Set to Face Sun in Boston
- Indiana Fever Announce New Partnership with OLIPOP as Official Functional Soda
- Fever Growth Evident in Win over Wings
- Indiana Fever Score Franchise Record 64 First-Half Points En Route to Victory over Wings