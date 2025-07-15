Sports stats

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2025

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Indiana Fever improve their win streak to three games after defeating the Sun 85-77

Top Performers: -Kelsey Mitchell - 20 PTS, 3 AST -Natasha Howard - 18 points, 13 REB

