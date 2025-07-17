Sports stats

MLS Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Full Match Highlights: Berhalter Banger!

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central