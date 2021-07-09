Honkers Drop Back and Forth Game in Duluth
July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Despite leading at a couple of points throughout the ballgame, Rochester was not able to close the door on Duluth, falling to the Huskies 10-8 in the series finale. A five-run bottom of the seventh inning for Duluth proved to be too much to overcome.
The Honker bats got off to a good starting, scoring three times in the first two innings to grab the lead. After a pair of walks and a Mac Horvath (North Carolina) single, a Jack Colette (San Diego St) groundout and Cole Fontenelle (Washington) sacrifice fly plated a pair for Rochester in the first. A Jackson Forbes (San Jose St) RBI single in the second staked Rochester to the three-run advantage.
Duluth countered with four runs in the third, batting around on five hits to take the lead. Mike Boeve, (Nebraska Omaha) Peyton Powell, (Texas) and Ambren Voitik (Northern Oklahoma Enid) had run scoring singles.
In the fourth, Mac Horvath tied the score once again, driving home Hank Bard (McLennan) on an RBI groundout.
After falling behind again, the Honkers used a four-run fifth to jump out to another lead. A wild pitch, Jason Swan (Georgia Southern) RBI single, JJ Cruz (Cal St Fullerton) RBI double, and Mac Horvath run scoring single completed the Rochester rally.
The lead would not hold however, as Duluth answered with a five spot, powered by three extra base hits. Peyton Powell and Cayln Halvorson (Northern Oklahoma Enid) triples played a big role in putting up a crooked number.
With the loss, Rochester drops to 17-19. They travel to La Crosse to take on the Loggers tomorrow night at 6:05.
