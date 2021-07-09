Thompson Dominates, Rivets Win First Game of 2nd Half
July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release
Rivets ace Ross Thompson (R-Jr, Heidelberg) pitched like an all-star, twirling a 7 inning shutout while allowing just four hits, to lead Rockford to a 9-1 victory over Battle Creek on Thursday night. The win is the team's first of the second half and kicks off a six game home stand.
The Rivets offense backed up their starter early, scoring a 2nd inning run as Wade Elliott (So, Louisiana Tech) dashed home on a wild pitch to open a 1-0 lead.
The Rivets broke things open in the middle innings, tallying 2 runs in the 4th and 5th.
In the 4th, Tommy Benson (R-Fr, Triton College) belted his first home run of the season, despite the wind blowing in, to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, Brian Fuentes (R-Fr, Indiana State) scored on a sacrifice fly by Greg Ziegler (So, Missouri State) to make it 3-0.
Rockford scored twice more on wild pitches in the 5th to open up a 5-0 lead, as Battle Creek's Davis Burgin (So, Troy) struggled with command.
After Thompson struck out two batters in the top of the 7th to finish his outing, the Rivets tacked on more insurance in the bottom of the 7th. Brody Harding (So, Illinois) drove in Grant Magill (R-Fr, Indiana State) and then Daniel Cantu (R-Fr, South Florida) came through with an RBI triple.
Brett Taucher (Jr, Quincy) made his 2021 Rivets debut in the top of the 8th, allowing one run, but the Rivets would get it back with an RBI double from Magill in the bottom of the inning.
Tucker Shalley (Fr, Illinois) tossed a scoreless 9th inning to keep his ERA at 0.00 and seal the victory.
With the win, the Rivets improved to 16-22 and 1-2 on the half.
Rockford and Battle Creek will run back the matchup at 6:05 tomorrow night at Rivets Stadium.
