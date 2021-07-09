Larks Get Back on Track, Walk-Off Express

The Larks snapped an eight-game losing streak defeating the Eau Claire Express in a thrilling 3-2 win on Thursday night in a game presented by 97.5 The Fox.

Cole Roberts was the hero of the game, going 2-4 at the plate with his first double of the season and the walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth. Roberts walk-off single into left-field for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game.

"I was trying to lower my heart rate a little bit because I have never really been in a chance to walk a game off before", said Roberts. "I was looking for a fastball but he flipped me a breaking ball so I was surprised I swung, but it worked out!"

Roberts believes that the win can help turn things around for the Larks prior to the all-star break.

"Obviously we have had some tough games as of late but I think to get back home, back in Bismarck was good for us to reset and get our momentum before the all-star break."

The Larks also received one of their best starting performances of the season from Justin Goldstein. The righty went six innings allowing just two unearned runs. Goldstein recorded ten strikeouts and was keeping the Express bats guessing all night.

Following an inning of relief from Nate Boyle, Larks reliever Kevin Wiseman threw gas out of the bullpen for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch in the eighth inning to keep the game close. Wiseman consistently hit 94 on the gun and played a huge role in the Larks bullpen keeping the Larks in the game.

The Larks continue their two-game homestand against the Express for a Fetzer Electric Fireworks Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.

