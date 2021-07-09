Booyah Look to Extend Streak to Seven

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back at Capital Credit Union Park on Friday evening to take on the Kenosha Kingfish as the two teams cap off a two-game series.

Last night, the Booyah got off to a hot start. In a 2-2 game in the second inning, the Booyah got five runs to cross the plate, highlighted by a two-run home run by Jake Berg (Jacksonville), his fifth of the season. Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) hit a two-run home run himself in the fourth frame. An inning later, Nadir Lewis (Princeton) and Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) hit back-to-back jacks. It was a 13-5 victory last night at Capital Credit Union Park for Green Bay.

Tonight, the Booyah will give the nod to Logan Lee (Northwood) to start. The ace is 3-0 and has a 4.31 ERA this season. He's pitched 31.1 innings, allowing 23 hits, 17 runs, 15 earned, eight walks with 26 strikeouts. The Kingfish will start with Joey Kosowsky. He's pitched 31 innings, allowing 31 hits, 14 runs, 11 earned with 14 walks and 33 strikeouts.

Friday night will be Wisconsin Sports Night with special guest appearances by Bay Port alumni and football stars Alec Ingold and Cole Van Lanen. They will be available to sign autographs from 5:30-7:30 pm. Fans can also enjoy Gnarly Cedar $5 14oz. craft pours presented by 94.7 FM. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

