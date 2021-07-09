Three Bucks Named NWL All-Stars

July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game which will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at 7:05 pm in Mankato, Minnesota. Three players from the First-Half Great Plains East Champion Waterloo Bucks were selected: Ryan Duffy, Max Jung-Goldberg, and Garrett McGowan.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Duffy, a senior from the University of Minnesota and originally from South St. Paul, Minnesota, is fifth in the NWL in ERA with a 0.33 mark. Duffy is the owner of a 2-1 record with 26 strikeouts in 27.2 innings pitched.

Outfielder Max Jung-Goldberg, a sophomore from the University of San Diego and originally from Palo Alto, California, was selected after hitting .299 with three home runs and seven stolen bases. Jung-Goldberg has 28 RBI on the season, which is the seventh best in the NWL.

Pittsburg State University first baseman Garrett McGowan is tied for the league-lead in RBI with 33. A native of Blue Springs, Missouri, the junior has three home runs and seven stolen bases to go along with a .350 batting average, which is the eighth best in the NWL.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale by calling the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or available online at www.waterloobucks.com. Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.