Four Rox Players & Coaching Staff Make All-Star Team

St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

For the Rox, Otto Kemp, Andrew Pinckney, Kevin Davis, and Caleb Ricketts were named to the Great Plains All-Star team.

Otto Kemp has a .355 batting average which is seventh in the league among qualifying batters. He also leads the team with 17 RBI's and six stolen bases. He has seven doubles, two home runs, and one triple for the Rox this year.

Andrew Pinckney has a .275 batting average with six doubles and one home run. He leads the team with three triples on the season and also has six stolen bases. Pinckney in the outfield has also been great with a .976 fielding percentage.

Caleb Ricketts has been great at the plate and behind the plate this season for the Rox. He is batting .260 on the season with 12 RBI's, six doubles, and one home run. The rox are 16-4 when Ricketts plays in the game.

Kevin Davis is in his third year with the Rox and will be making his first All-Star appearance. This season, Davis solidified himself as the Rox closer early on in the season. He has four saves on the season which is a team-best. He has pitched in seven games this year and has pitched nine innings and has struck out 17 batters. He is also 1-0 and the season and the Rox are 7-0 when Davis has come in to pitch.

In their first season together, the Rox coaching staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The Rox were the First-Half Great Plains West Division Champions with a league-best 24-8 record.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

