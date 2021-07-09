Loggers Chop Down the Rox in 7-4 Win

July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, Wis - The Loggers defeated Great Plains West First-Half Champion St. Cloud Rox last night in a 7-4 effort. The 'sweet victory' keeps the Loggers tied for first in the Great Plains East with the 2-1 Duluth Huskies.

The Rox struck first in the 1st inning where they plated 1 run, but the Loggers responded quickly with a Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) grand slam (1st of 2021). The Loggers tacked on 2 more in the 3rd frame off an RBI single by Brandon Fields (South Carolina). The Loggers scored their final run of the night in the 4th with a second Ronnie Sweeny home run. The Rox were able to score a couple more runs but ultimately didn't have what it took to overcome the deficit.

Ronnie Sweeny had a career night going 3-3 with a grand slam, solo home run, 5 RBIs, and a walk. His spectacular night was enough to earn him Northwoods League Player of the Night. Along with his efforts, Poncho Ruiz (San Diego State) went 3-4 putting together his first 3 hit game with the Loggers.

The Loggers' pitching was ON last night as the score doesn't reflect how dominant they were. Lucas Braun (San Diego) put together one of his best starts of the year going 5.2 innings striking out 8 and giving up only 1 run. Ethan Bradford (Nebraska) came in to relieve Braun, and he got the job done pitching 1.1 allowing no earned runs. Next came Eli Campbell (Bradley) who put on a marvelous display pitching 1.2 innings and striking out 6 (dropped-3rd-strike allowed for an additional K). Finally, Jared Freilich (Penn State) served as the closer earning himself his second save of the year.

The Loggers seek to sweep the Rox in this two-game set tonight at Copeland Park. ROLL LOGS!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.