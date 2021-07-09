Bombers Drop Slugfest with Rockford 15-8
July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
ROCKFORD, IL- 16 hits for the Bombers was not enough in their 15-8 loss to the Rockford Rivets Friday.
While the Bombers had their bats going so did the Rivets. Rockford had 14 hits on the night and were led by Daniel Cantu who went 2-5 with two home runs and five RBI scoring three runs of his own. Brody Harding was also an offensive force for Rockford who had a game-high four hits going 4-5. Battle Creek also allowed nine stolen bases the most they have allowed this season.
It was Harding who contributed in the Rivets four-run sixth inning with a two-run double. Tommy Benson walked home a run and Grant Magill drove in the eventual game deciding run on a sacrifice fly in the inning as well, making it an 11-5 ballgame. Rockford did not stop there. The Rivets added three-runs in the seventh on Cantu's second home run of the night which scored three runs. The damage was done against Bombers reliver Bryce Trail who gave up seven runs in two innings of work in his Bombers debut.
The Bomber bats went off in innings three and four. In the third it was Stephen Krause who doubled in two runs. Then in the fourth, Aaron Beck drove home a run on a triple and would scored on the Nick Powell single which tied the game at five.
The Bombers scored five runs off Rivets starter Payton Hutchings who gave up 11 hits in four innings of work.
But when it seemed like the Bombers had all momentum on their side, the Rivets had an answer for them. Rockford got an RBI triple from Josue Urdaneta in the fourth and Magill hit a run scoring double in the fifth making it 7-5.
The Bombers were crawling out of deep deficits all night, especially early on in the game. After scoring first on a Jack Merrifield RBI single in the first, Rockford responded in the bottom half of the frame with five runs off Bombers starter Isaac van dyke. The Rivets scored five runs on three hits including a two-run home run by Cantu and an RBI double by Harding.
van dyke went just the one inning as the Bombers turned to the bullpen to try and get them by. Adam Davis gave up two runs on six hits over four innings of work striking out five taking the loss.
Battle Creek also added runs in the seventh and the eighth. Powell came home on a wild pitch in the seventh. Ed Johnson and Mason Sykes drove in a run each in the eighth.
Powell, Johnson, and Sykes each went 3-5. Five Bombers had multi-hit nights. Jack Merrifield and Krause each had two hits and Krause led the Bombers with two RBI. Every Bomber in the lineup but one had at least one hit on the night.
The Bombers now fall to 1-2 in the second half and 14-23 overall. Battle Creek will begin a two-game series with the Kalamazoo Growlers tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
