Shalley, Matulia Named Northwoods League All-Stars
July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release
On Friday morning, the Northwoods League announced that RHP Tucker Shalley (Fr, Illinois) and outfielder Phil Matulia (Jr, Louisiana Tech) have been selected to represent the Rivets at the 2021 All Star Game in Mankato, Minnesota on Tuesday, July 20th.
Players were selected by a voting panel of coaches and media members throughout the league.
Matulia and Shalley help make up a 28-player Great Lakes Division roster that will take on the Great Plains Division roster for home field advantage in the single-game Collegiate Baseball World Series.
Shalley has been one of the most dominant bullpen arms in the entire league, throwing 15 innings without allowing an earned run. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty has recorded 3 saves while striking out 18 and walking just 6 batters.
Matulia has carried a strong spring to the Northwoods League this summer, leading the Rivets in a plethora of offensive categories, including batting average (.371), slugging percentage (.686), home runs (3) and triples (4). Matulia's biggest night of the season came on July 6th, when the slugger hit for the cycle against Kenosha, going 5-6 with 3 RBIs to earn Northwoods League Player of the night.
Rockford will return to action tonight to square off with Battle Creek at 6:05 pm at Rivets Stadium.
