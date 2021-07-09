Casper the Only Logger to Make All-Star Roster
July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
Among a slew of the best players in the Northwoods League, Kyle Casper stands alone as the only Logger to make the All-Star Game.
The Arizona ballplayer is currently batting .292 with 4 extra-base hits and 16 RBIs (which is good enough for 2nd on the team).
This achievement doesn't come without some past adversity though, as Casper missed some games early in the season after pulling his hamstring.
He has since recovered and battled through the injury to earn this prestigious accolade.
You can watch Kyle represent the Loggers in the All-Star Game Tuesday, July 20th at ISG Field in Mankato, MN.
