Four Pit Spitters Selected for NWL All-Star Game

Traverse City, MI - The first-half Great Lakes East Champion Traverse City Pit Spitters will be represented by four players in the Northwoods League All Star Game on July 20 in Mankato, MN.

The four players selected are 1B/DH Chris Monroe (IL Springfield), SP Jeremy Neff (Richmond), RP John Beuckelaere (Madonna) and Closer Evan Gates (N.C. A&T St.)

Monroe finished the first half hitting .319 thanks to a nine-game hitting streak with multiple hits in his last four. He capped off the first half with a grand slam and five RBI game on July 4 against Kalamazoo. In the Great Lakes East sub-division, Monroe is currently second in RBI's (31), third in hits (41) and slugging (.492) and sixth in average (.320).

Monroe will be pulling double duty as he will also participate in the Home Run Derby presented by the Mayo Clinic Health System & Community Bank on July 19. Monroe's five home runs rank first in the Great Lakes Division and third overall in the Northwoods League.

Neff finished the first half 2-2 with a 1.74 ERA in 31 innings pitched. He didn't allow a run in three of his four starts and gave up multiple runs just twice. He struck out 28 batters and allowed 14 walks. He finished the first half with the least hits allowed in the Great Lakes East sub-division (14), second in BAA (.175), third in ERA (1.74) and fifth in WHIP (1.03).

Beuckelaere finished the first half 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He leads all pitchers on his team with a .140 BAA and .78 WHIP, and he leads relievers in strikeouts (21). Beuckelaere is just one of four qualified pitchers in the entire Northwoods League to record a 0.00 ERA, and he's faced the most batters of those four pitchers.

Gates is the Northwoods League leader in saves (8) and has three more saves than any other closer in the Great Lakes Division. Gates recorded a 2.77 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 relief appearances. He has recorded a save in seven consecutive opportunities and had a seven-game span where he did not allow a run.

The four all-stars surpass the three chosen for Traverse City in 2019, the Pit Spitters inaugural season. The Pit Spitters also send the second most members to Mankato, behind the five selections for division rival Kenosha.

