Kingfish Fall to Green Bay in Series Opener
July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis - The Kenosha Kingfish (2-1) fell to the Green Bay Booyah (3-0) 13-5 at Capital Credit Union Park.
Looking to keep their second half perfect, Green Bay put up two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. However, Kenosha responded in the top of the second on a Chase Estep (Kentucky) RBI double that scored Cam Redding (Saint Louis). The next batter, Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) singled to score Luke Stephenson (Xavier) and even the score at 2-2.
In the bottom of the second, Green Bay had their most productive inning putting up five runs that consisted of a Jake Berg (Jacksonville University) two-run home run to take a 7-2 lead. Green Bay added one in the third before their second long ball came in the fourth courtesy of Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) that made the score 10-2.
In the fifth, Green Bay pushed around their last runs of the game on two home runs. The first was a two-run blast from Nadir Lewis (Princeton) and a solo shot from Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M Corpus-Christi) to take a 13-2 lead.
In the top half of the eighth, Kenosha started a late comeback attempt. Estep singled to score Kirk Liebert (Kentucky). Bianchina then grounded out to score Redding. The next batter Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) drove in Stephenson and cut the deficit down to 13-5, but it wasn't enough as Green Bay took the opener.
On the mound, Kingfish starter Brock Weirather (Richmond) took the loss, pitching 3.0 innings, conceding eight runs, seven of them earned. Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth) came on in relief, throwing two innings, conceding five runs. Jared Thompson (Illinois-Springfield) threw two innings of shutout ball. Lastly, Bryant Bagshaw (Minot State) threw one scoreless inning. Kenosha will take on Green Bay tomorrow, Friday July 9. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m CDT.
