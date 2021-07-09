Slow Start Goes by the Wayside, MoonDogs Win Sixth Straight in Slugfest at Waterloo

July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (28-9) now lead the Great Plains West for the first time in several weeks after defeating the Waterloo Bucks (23-14) 11-8, Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium.

Adam FogelÂ (Hawaii) provided big at bats for the MoonDogs. He posted a 3-for-4 evening with a pair of runs scored and an RBI fly-out in the third inning. The sacrifice fly gave Mankato a lead which held up until the very end.

Waterloo kicked off the game with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the opening frame before Mankato responded by doubling up with four runs in the top half of the second. The Bucks added three runs in the bottom half to take back the lead, 5-4. The MoonDogs then immediately piled on three more runs in the third to go up 7-5 before adding four more in the fifth to take a commanding 11-5 lead.

The Bucks scored one more time in the eighth before rallying to score two and load the bases in the ninth. However, MoonDogs' right-handerÂ Luke YoungÂ (Midland College) led Mankato out of the jam when he got the final out by way of a strikeout which gave Mankato its sixth consecutive win and third straight against the Bucks, 11-8.

Hits concluded 14-9 in favor of the MoonDogs while the Bucks sported the only blemish with one error in the game which came in the fifth frame.

The win went to MoonDogs southpaw starting pitcherÂ Owen BoeremaÂ (Northwestern - St. Paul) as he upped his summer record to 2-2. Despite a shaky first two innings, which saw Boerema allow five earned runs, he settled down to eat seven innings and tied his longest outing of the summer (June 5 @ Eau Claire). The southpaw was hit off seven times, walked two and struck out five along the way. In the ninth, Young took the mound needing one out to secure his first save of the summer. He did so successfully with one strikeout after hitting a batter with the bases loaded.

Waterloo's starter Decker StedmanÂ (Oregon) was handed the loss and fell to 0-1 in 2021 after pitching three innings and allowing seven runs on six hits. He walked a pair of MoonDogs hitters and never got a strikeout in his showing, Thursday.

The MoonDogs take on the Bucks again Friday in search of a four-game sweep. The first pitch at Riverfront Stadium is slated for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.