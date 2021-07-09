Huskies Collect Their First Home Shut-Out Victory

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies welcomed in the Rochester Honkers for a two-game set Thursday night. Beautiful weather propelled the navy and grey to their second win of the 2nd half in shutout fashion, 6-0.

It all started with the fabulous performance from Johnny Guzman (4-2) on the hill. A stat line of 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, and 3 K ignited the strong night for the Huskies overall. Guzman continues to be a staple in the pitching rotation alongside Will McEntire, Ben Pedersen, and Ronnie Voacolo as one of the few guys to depend on in dire situations such as winning a series opener against an "undefeated" team.

If a Huskies' player is making their debut, you may want to come to the park. Calyn Halvorson made quite the impression amongst the Huskies faithful with a 2-for-3 spark at the plate including a hit by pitch, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The freshman from Northern Oklahoma joined the squad and Jets' teammate Ambren Voitik this morning as an extra outfielder. Bryan Broecker also showed his skill set at the dish going 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Mike Boeve reached base in four out of his five at-bats with his lone out being a rocket into right-field, he walked three times.

The Huskies return to Wade Stadium for Friday night baseball at 6:35 PM tomorrow against Rochester, aiming for their second sweep of the season. Connor Semone will get the nod, making his first collegiate start.

