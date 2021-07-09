Mallards Send Three to 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game

Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards are sending three players to the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Mankato, Minnesota on Tuesday, July 20. Catcher Drake Baldwin, outfielder Alex Iadisernia, and pitcher Theo Denlinger received All-Star honors after they posted impressive first-half seasons in Madison and will represent their team and the Great Lakes Division next week.

Drake Baldwin is listed as one of three utility players on the All-Star roster after closing out the first-half as the hottest Mallard at the plate. In his last 10 games, Baldwin went 17 for 34 with 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, and 13 runs. His .333 batting average on the season ranks highest on the team and twelfth in the Northwoods League.

Alex Iadisernia was voted one of six outfielders in the Great Lakes Division to go to Mankato for the All-Star game. Iadisernia slashed .310/.379/.563 in the first half of the season and led the Mallards with five home runs, which ranks third in the Northwoods League. Iadisernia finished the first half strong, with an impressive game against Green Bay on June 24, going 3 for 4 including a double and a home run, totaling 4 RBIs in a 7-5 victory in Madison.

The Mallards are sending a pitcher to Mankato as well. Theo Denlinger has been stellar on the mound in his 11 relief appearances for the club, striking out 20 batters in 15 innings pitched in the first half, which is tied for the lead among Mallards relievers. His 1.20 ERA is lowest on the team (min. 15 IP). The redshirt-junior is one of twelve pitchers selected to the Great Lakes Division All-Star roster.

These three and the rest of the league's All-Stars were chosen by a vote of the 22 Northwoods League teams' field staff and media contacts. The All-Star break will be from July 19-21, with the All-Star Game Fan Fest and Home Run Challenge next Monday night and the All-Star Game taking place the next night on the 20th at the Mankato MoonDogs' ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota. Follow this link to see the entire NWL All-Star roster: https://bit.ly/3r1j9DV.

