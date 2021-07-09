Max Wagner Earns All-Star Bid for Green Bay
July 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - On Friday morning, the Northwoods League announced the 2021 All-Stars which features Booyah third baseman Max Wagner. Wagner will head to Mankato to represent the Booyah on July 20.
So far this season, Wagner, a freshman out of Clemson, is batting .298 with 4 home runs and 14 runs batted in. In the 26 games he's played, he's also connected for five doubles and one triple. The former Preble Hornet has become the everyday third baseman for field manager Tristan Toorie.
Along with his .298 batting average, Wagner has an on-base percentage of .473, a slugging percentage of .524 and an OPS of .997. Wagner has also been able to draw a team-leading 26 walks this season.
Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2021
- Booyah Look to Extend Streak to Seven - Green Bay Booyah
- Max Wagner Earns All-Star Bid for Green Bay - Green Bay Booyah
- Northwoods League Announces 2021 All-Star Selections - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Shalley, Matulia Named Northwoods League All-Stars - Rockford Rivets
- Four Rox Players & Coaching Staff Make All-Star Team - St. Cloud Rox
- Casper the Only Logger to Make All-Star Roster - La Crosse Loggers
- Three Bucks Named NWL All-Stars - Waterloo Bucks
- Four Pit Spitters Selected for NWL All-Star Game - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Loggers Chop Down the Rox in 7-4 Win - La Crosse Loggers
- Northwoods League Announces 2021 All-Star Selections - Northwoods
- Kingfish Fall to Green Bay in Series Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- Larks Get Back on Track, Walk-Off Express - Bismarck Larks
- Huskies Collect Their First Home Shut-Out Victory - Duluth Huskies
- Slow Start Goes by the Wayside, MoonDogs Win Sixth Straight in Slugfest at Waterloo - Mankato MoonDogs
- Thompson Dominates, Rivets Win First Game of 2nd Half - Rockford Rivets
- Bombers Suffer Setback in Loss to Rockford - Battle Creek Bombers
- Honkers Bats Held Down in Opening Loss to Duluth - Rochester Honkers
- Growlers Home Run Barrage Not Enough in Loss to Mallards - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Defeat Mud Puppies in Series Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Mallards Pull off a Huge Win in Kalamazoo - Madison Mallards
- Chinooks Squeak by Rafters to Open Series in Mequon - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Spiders over Spitters in Game One - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.