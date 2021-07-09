Max Wagner Earns All-Star Bid for Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - On Friday morning, the Northwoods League announced the 2021 All-Stars which features Booyah third baseman Max Wagner. Wagner will head to Mankato to represent the Booyah on July 20.

So far this season, Wagner, a freshman out of Clemson, is batting .298 with 4 home runs and 14 runs batted in. In the 26 games he's played, he's also connected for five doubles and one triple. The former Preble Hornet has become the everyday third baseman for field manager Tristan Toorie.

Along with his .298 batting average, Wagner has an on-base percentage of .473, a slugging percentage of .524 and an OPS of .997. Wagner has also been able to draw a team-leading 26 walks this season.

