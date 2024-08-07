Hens Battle Bravely But Shrimp Slip Away with a 6-4 Victory

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens fall 6-4 to the Jumbo Shrimp in a well-fought battle tonight in T-Town.

We were live in T-Town at 7:04 pm, and Ty Madden proved he was warmed up when he struck out three Jumbo Shrimp in a row for a 1-2-3 top of the first inning. The Mud Hens stayed quiet throughout the first, and although the Jumbo Shrimp hit a home run at the top of the second, Madden was still racking up the strikeouts.

During the bottom of the second inning, Ryan Kreidler singled on a line drive to center field. Stephen Scott followed that with a fly ball to right field and made it to second base. Kreidler took the opportunity to run home. Andrew Navigato then came up to hit a base hit on a line drive to left field, which gave Scott the opportunity to run home and make it a tie game. It was Akil Baddoo's time to hit, and he smacked a line drive ball to center field to earn his way to first base. After a wild pitch by the Shrimp, Navigato fought his way into home plate with a headfirst dive and was called safe for the Hens to take the lead.

The third inning remained quiet for both teams, but Madden came back at the top of the fourth for another two strikeouts, and the last out was acquired from a force out by Navigato.

Jacksonville was able to put another run on the board off a double and a single, but a few more strikeouts from Madden ended their opportunities. Navigato came back with a home run to center field to make it his fifteenth this season and take the lead back. Jace Jung hit a ball to shortstop and reached first base from a fielding error but came to the base with his bat due to an injury. Justice Bigbie then pulled a walk, but nothing was to come of it.

The top of the sixth inning involved a few more singles and doubles from the Jumbo Shrimp, and they stole the lead by two. The game was moving slower than when it started, but the seventh inning ended when Scott threw the ball to Trey Sweeney at shortstop to catch a Shrimp attempting to steal second base. During the bottom of the eighth inning, Kreidler doubled on a perfectly placed line drive to left field. Eddys Leonard then walked to first, but nothing was to come of it.

The top of the ninth inning was quick for the Shrimp, as they lost their opportunity at the bats after a 1-2-3 inning. Jung then got on first base off a line drive to right field, and Bigbie walked, the pressure was on. Sweeney then hit a line drive, but the Shrimp's shortstop snagged it, and the game was final.

The Mud Hens go against the Jumbo Shrimp yet again tomorrow night at 7 PM.

Notables:

Andrew Navigato (2-4, 2RBI's, HR)

Ty Madden (5.2 IP, 11 K's)

