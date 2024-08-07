IronPigs Hosting Taco & Margarita Festival August 16th

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to share that they will be hosting a Taco & Margarita Festival on August 16th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park!

Come eat and drink to your heart's desire as the IronPigs host a night of great live music, fresh Margaritas, and tasty tacos!

The festivities at Coca-Cola Park will include live music by Javy Swing De Guille. Various taco trucks will also be on hand selling tacos made on-site!

Taco trucks confirmed to be attending are: Take a Taco, Cactus Blue, Taco Town

The Blast Furnace will also be selling a selection of taco related items.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 and may be purchased at HERE or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447). Each ticket purchase includes one free Margarita or soft drink!

