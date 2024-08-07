Knights Fall to Bats on Wednesday, 6-2

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

(LOUISVILLE, KY) - Third baseman Bryan Ramos launched a two-run home run, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Louisville Bats from Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday night by a score of 6-2. The loss evened up the series at 1-1.

The Knights scored first and did so in the top of the fifth inning thanks to the two-run blast from Ramos, his fourth home run of the season.

Unfortunately for the Knights on Wednesday, that was all the scoring the club would do against the Bats. Ramos had two of Charlotte's nine hits on the night.

Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini started the game and pitched well, allowing just two runs over his five innings. He did not factor in the decision. Reliever Nick Padilla (0-1, 4.30) came on in relief of Nastrini and was charged with the loss after he gave up a costly two-run single to Blake Dunn in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bats added two more runs thanks to a two-run double from Eric Yang. The double came off Chicago White Sox RHP Matt Foster, who continued his major league rehab assignment with the Knights. He allowed two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings pitched.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) on Thursday from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:35 p.m. from Louisville.

