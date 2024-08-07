Indians Snap Skid and Defeat Sounds in Extras, 4-3
August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians snapped their four-game losing streak by defeating the Nashville Sounds in extras on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park, 4-3.
With the game tied 3-3 in the tenth inning, Billy McKinney singled off Garrett Stallings (L, 1-3) to place runners on the corners. Alika Williams then drove in Jack Suwinski with a sacrifice fly to give the Indians (17-16, 50-56) their first win of the series after Connor Sadzeck (W, 3-2) retired the side.
The Indians plated the game's first run in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly from Billy Cook. The 1-0 advantage lasted until the bottom of the sixth when a bases-loaded walk tied the game. Nashville (19-15, 57-52) then went ahead when Carlos Rodriguez's hit deflected off shortstop Williams' glove, bringing in two runs for the Sounds.
Jose Rojas grounded out to score Liover Peguero and Williams followed with a two-out RBI single to tie the game at three in the seventh.
Indianapolis starter Luis Cessa worked 5.0 innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on four hits with four walks and five punchouts.
Indianapolis and Nashville will meet for the third game of the six-game set on Thursday at 7:35 PM ET. RHP Chad Patrick (10-1, 2.98) gets the nod for the Sounds while the Indians have yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 7, 2024
- Jacksonville Edges Toledo in 6-4 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Drops Game Two in Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Six-Run Seventh Lifts Omaha to 6-2 Win Over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Snap Skid and Defeat Sounds in Extras, 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Down Sounds in 10, Spoil Misiorowski's Home Debut - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Walk-off Stripers for Second Straight Night with Rally in Ninth - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Suffer Second Straight Walk-off Loss in Memphis, 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Battle Bravely But Shrimp Slip Away with a 6-4 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Fall to Bats on Wednesday, 6-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Clutch Hits Power Bats Past Knights 6-2 - Louisville Bats
- Clutch Hits Power Bats Past Knights 6-2 - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended Wednesday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Herd Rallies with 5-3 Game Two Win to Split Doubleheader with Red Wings - Buffalo Bisons
- August 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Perfect Ending for Saints as They Score Four in Eighth for 4-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls, Tides Rained out - Durham Bulls
- Manager Pat Kelly's Son, Pitcher Casey Kelly, Joins Bats - Louisville Bats
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Durham Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Tally 15 Hits in 9-6 Win over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Loses 9-6 Slugfest to Worcester on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Billy Bean - Rochester Red Wings
- Defenseman Grant Gabriele Re-Signs for 2024-25 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Exciting Ice Hockey Action Coming to Truist Field this Year - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Hosting Taco & Margarita Festival August 16th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 7 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Falls to I-Cubs 4-2 in Series-Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Snap Skid and Defeat Sounds in Extras, 4-3
- Indians Suffer Fourth Straight Defeat in Series Opener Against Sounds
- Mud Hens Blast Past Indians in Ninth, Take Series Finale 10-8
- Mud Hens Outlast Indians in 10th, 8-7
- Indians' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped by Mud Hens