Indians Snap Skid and Defeat Sounds in Extras, 4-3

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Indianapolis Indians snapped their four-game losing streak by defeating the Nashville Sounds in extras on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park, 4-3.

With the game tied 3-3 in the tenth inning, Billy McKinney singled off Garrett Stallings (L, 1-3) to place runners on the corners. Alika Williams then drove in Jack Suwinski with a sacrifice fly to give the Indians (17-16, 50-56) their first win of the series after Connor Sadzeck (W, 3-2) retired the side.

The Indians plated the game's first run in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly from Billy Cook. The 1-0 advantage lasted until the bottom of the sixth when a bases-loaded walk tied the game. Nashville (19-15, 57-52) then went ahead when Carlos Rodriguez's hit deflected off shortstop Williams' glove, bringing in two runs for the Sounds.

Jose Rojas grounded out to score Liover Peguero and Williams followed with a two-out RBI single to tie the game at three in the seventh.

Indianapolis starter Luis Cessa worked 5.0 innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on four hits with four walks and five punchouts.

Indianapolis and Nashville will meet for the third game of the six-game set on Thursday at 7:35 PM ET. RHP Chad Patrick (10-1, 2.98) gets the nod for the Sounds while the Indians have yet to name a starter.

