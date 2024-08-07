Rochester Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Billy Bean

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - Today, the Rochester Red Wings join Major League Baseball in mourning the loss of BILLY BEAN, MLB's Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Bean passed away at home today after a courageous, yearlong battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 60.

NAOMI SILVER, President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings, who served on MLB's DE&I Committee alongside Billy, expressed her deep sorrow: "Billy Bean was not only a remarkable leader in the world of baseball but also a cherished colleague and friend. His unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment within our sport has left an indelible mark. Billy's compassionate nature and steadfast commitment to doing what was right made him an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be profoundly missed."

Bean joined the Office of the Commissioner on July 14, 2014, first hired by Commissioner of Baseball Allan H. (Bud) Selig as MLB's first-ever Ambassador for Inclusion. As Commissioner Manfred's senior advisor, Bean focused on player education, LGBTQ inclusion, and social justice initiatives. Among his responsibilities, Bean worked with MLB's 30 Clubs to advance equality for all players, coaches, managers, umpires, employees, and stakeholders throughout baseball to ensure an equitable, inclusive, and supportive workplace for everyone. He was the chair of MLB's DE&I Committee, leading numerous initiatives that have significantly shaped the sport.

Billy Bean played in the Major Leagues from 1987-1995. The California native broke into the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, with whom he tied a Major League record with four hits in his first game. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. Bean was a two-time All-American outfielder at Loyola Marymount University before graduating with a degree in Business Administration. During the 1986 season, Bean led the Lions to a midseason #1 national ranking and a berth to the NCAA Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. He was selected valedictorian of his graduating class at Santa Ana High School.

Billy served as a member of the MLB Owner's DE&I Committee. He was instrumental in developing MLB's bullying prevention education programming and the game's support of Spirit Day, MLB's 'Ahead in the Count' education program, and elevating the visibility of MLB's mental wellness resources. He was the author of the book, "Going the Other Way," and served as a keynote speaker in settings inside and outside of professional sports.

