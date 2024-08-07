Herd Rallies with 5-3 Game Two Win to Split Doubleheader with Red Wings

With the contributions from a couple of their newest players, the Bisons were able to secure a split of their Wednesday doubleheader against the Red Wings at Sahlen Field. After falling in game one 10-5, the Herd got a three-run home run from Josh Kasevich and five solid innings from James Kaprielian to rebound with a 5-3 victory in game two.

Kasevich made his minor league debut on Wednesday and made a lasting impression in game two. With the Herd trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, he hit a 1-1 pitch from Red Wings starter Spenser Watkins out to left field to give the Bisons their first lead of the day. The Blue Jays second round pick from the 2022 MLB draft was promoted to the Bisons on Tuesday and played in both games of the doubleheader.

Kaprielian was making just his third start at Sahlen Field after being signed by the Blue Jays as a minor league free agent on June 14. The righty allowed just one hit over four innings while striking out two to earn his first Bisons win. After allowing a Jose Tena home run in the first inning, Kaprielian kept the Red Wings off the scoreboard and forced them to strand six runners on base.

Damiano Palmegiani would add insurance in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-1 Buffalo. That proved vital as the Red Wings scored two in the top of the seventh inning and had two more runners on base when Mason Fluharty struck out Stone Garrett to close out the win. Game 1 - Rochester 10, Buffalo 5

Johnatan Clase would lead the team in the game one loss going 3-4 at the plate. He would score two of the five runs by Buffalo while notching two RBIs and drawing a walk as well. Roden got the Bisons started in game one of the doubleheaders. Clase would score on an RBI single from Roden to give Buffalo a 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

Tena would even the score back up with an RBI double in the top of the third. Joey Gallo would then give Rochester their first lead of the afternoon with a two-run homer to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead.

Clase would even the score back up for Buffalo with his first home run in a Bisons uniform. Clase hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 3-3.

Paolo Espino got the start for the Bisons in game one and would bring himself close to a pitching milestone. Espino would pitch four innings and despite giving up eight hits, would only allow three runs and throw four strikeouts. Espino now sits just one strikeout away from 1500 minor league strikeouts.

Rochester would take game one off the back of a big fifth inning. The Red Wings would notch six runs with Andres Chapparo started the inning with a two-run homer. Rochester would also notch three runs off two separate wild pitches to secure a 10-5 win.

McDowell would hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the deficit, but the Bisons would not get any closer despite the late offense.

The Bisons will return to Sahlen Field Thursday for game three of the set against Rochester. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with newcomer Trenton Wallace expected to make his first start with Buffalo.

