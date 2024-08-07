Iowa Drops Game Two in Omaha

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

PSPILLION, NE - Despite Kevin Alcantara hitting his first home run at the Triple-A level, the Iowa Cubs (46-64) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Omaha Storm Chasers (68-40) tonight at Werner Park.

Moises Ballesteros gave the I-Cubs the lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run, his sixth with Iowa and 15th of the season.

In the seventh, Omaha scored six runs, highlighted by a three-run double from Nick Loftin to gain a 6-1 advantage.

Alcantara hit his solo homer in the eighth inning to cut the Storm Chasers lead to 6-2.

Iowa starter Caleb Kilian worked 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits with two strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs had their four-game win streak against Omaha snapped.

- Caleb Kilian extended his scoreless innings streak to 12.0 tonight.

Iowa will play at Omaha on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 7:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

