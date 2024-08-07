Jacksonville Edges Toledo in 6-4 Win

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH. - Agustín Ramirez homered and had a three-hit effort for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in their 6-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

Jacksonville (52-56, 17-16) took the final lead in the top of the sixth, knocking out Toledo (52-57, 17-18) starter Ty Madden (L, 3-5). Deyvison De Los Santos and Tristan Gray singled to start the inning. Ramirez smacked a double, his third hit of the game, plating De Los Santos tying the game at four. Gray advanced to third and scored the go-ahead run on a ground out from Javier Sanoja. Ramirez went to third on the ground out and scored on a base hit from Griffin Conine, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 6-4 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the first lead in the top of the second. With two outs, Ramirez (5) walloped a solo home run, his first with Jacksonville putting them ahead 1-0. Sanoja followed with a base hit. A stolen base, coupled with a fielding error allowed Sanoja to score from second giving the Jumbo Shrimp a two-run advantage.

The Mud Hens answered immediately in the bottom of the second. With one out, Ryan Kreidler singled and scored on a double from Stephen Scott in the next at-bat. Two batters later, Andrew Navigato knocked in Scott with a base hit, tying the game at two. Akil Baddoo singled, pushing Navigato to third. With runners at the corners, a wild pitch scored Navigato from third putting Toledo ahead, 3-2.

Jacksonville drew even in the top of the fifth. Conine started with a double and scored the tying run on a base hit from Diego Infante.

Toledo regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Navigato (15) led off the inning with a solo blast, putting the Mud Hens back on top, 4-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Mud Hens in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

