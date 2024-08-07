Defenseman Grant Gabriele Re-Signs for 2024-25

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Grant Gabriele will return to the Pond for a second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Gabriele, a native of Brighton, MI, skated in 40 regular season games and 14 postseason games for the Walleye last season. Gabriele totaled 15 points (1G, 14A) in the regular season and three points (1G, 2A) in the playoffs last season. The 27-year-old blue-liner joined the Walleye after spending the 2022-23 season with the Maine Mariners. Gabriele skated in five AHL games a year ago, split between the Rochester Americans and the Hartford Wolf Pack. Gabriele was awarded for his strong play, taking a share of the ECHL Plus-Performer of the Year award, skating to a +34 for the Fish.

Gabriele has totaled 40 points (10G, 30A) and 22 penalty minutes in his pro career, spanning three seasons. He has 40 points (10G, 30A) and 22 penalty minutes in 107 ECHL games across two seasons between Maine and Toledo. He has also skated in seven AHL games as a pro, split between Providence, Rochester and Hartford. Prior to his pro career, Gabriele played four seasons at Ohio State, scoring 50 points (13G, 37 A) and 16 penalty minutes in 124 collegiate games as a Buckeye.

