Exciting Ice Hockey Action Coming to Truist Field this Year

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, will once again be transformed into the ultimate winter destination spot in the Queen City this holiday season with the much-anticipated return of Light the Knights Festival and more. Additionally, with the overwhelming success of the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic -- which drew 11,031 fans to Truist Field on January 13 -- the Knights will be bringing college club ice hockey back to Uptown Charlotte on four occasions this season.

FIRST OF FOUR GAMES STARTS ON NOVEMBER 21

The 2024 Light the Knights College Hockey Series begins on Thursday, November 21 with the club hockey team from Duke University taking on the club hockey team from Vanderbilt University. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. that night with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at Truist Field.

THREE STRAIGHT NIGHTS OF HOCKEY

Thursday's game is the start of three consecutive nights of ice hockey action at Truist Field as the award-winning ballpark will welcome club hockey teams from UNC Charlotte vs. Appalachian State University on Friday, November 22. One night later, the club hockey teams from NC State University will face off against the University South Carolina on Saturday, November 23. Gates for these games will also open at 6:00 p.m. with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. from Truist Field.

HOCKEY IN JANUARY AT TRUIST FIELD

The final game of the four-game series will take place on Saturday, January 4 as the University of North Carolina club hockey team will face Virginia Tech's club hockey team at 7:00 p.m. Gates will once again open at 6:00 p.m. for this exciting game.

FULL SCHEDULE OF GAMES

Thursday, November 21

Duke (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Friday, November 22

UNC Charlotte (home) vs. Appalachian State (away)

Saturday, November 23

NC State (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Saturday, January 4

UNC (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)

TICKET INFORMATION

Currently, fans can purchase tickets to the UNC vs. Virginia Tech game online now at www.CharlotteKnights.com. Tickets for the other three games in the 2024 Light the Knights College Hockey Series will go on sale at a later date. For more information, please contact the Charlotte Knights by phone at 704-274-8282, or stop by the Truist Field Ticket Office, located at 324 S. Mint Street.

LIGHT THE KNIGHTS FESTIVAL RETURNS NOVEMBER 27

The 5th Annual Light the Knights Festival, together with Truist, returns to Truist Field this holiday season. Opening Knight will take place on Wednesday, November 27 and the entire event will run through Friday, January 3. The annual holiday event will once again feature ice skating, snow tubing, shopping, holiday treats and more. Additional details, including tickets and events, will be announced at a later date.

