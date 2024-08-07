Indians Down Sounds in 10, Spoil Misiorowski's Home Debut

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Despite some solid pitching throughout the night, the Nashville Sounds (57-52, 19-15) failed to come up with the big hit late and fell to the Indianapolis Indians (50-56, 17-16), 4-3, in 10 innings on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The night began with Jacob Misiorowski, the Brewers' No. 2 prospect and the No. 32 prospect in baseball (MLB Pipeline), making his home debut for the Sounds. The right-hander picked up his first strikeout as a Sound by fanning Alika Williams to start the game. Misiorowski worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just one hit allowed on 29 pitches and 20 strikes.

Following Misiorowski was Milwaukee Brewers reliever Bryan Hudson, appearing a second time for Nashville on MLB rehab assignment. The southpaw worked a scoreless third before allowing a couple of singles in the fourth inning. He would be charged with one run after his exit, as a sacrifice fly by Billy Cook made it 1-0 Indians.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Sounds put together their first scoring chance and eventually came through. With two outs, Owen Miller worked a bases-loaded walk that brought home Vinny Capra to tie things at 1-1. Next, Carlos Rodriguez reached on an error by Indianapolis shortstop Williams that allowed a pair of runs to cross home plate, putting Nashville ahead by two after six. However, the Indians led off the seventh with back-to-back knocks off Evan McKendry that would come around to score to even things before the stretch.

In the ninth, the Sounds had the bases loaded with one out, but former Sound Connor Sadzeck (3-2) struck out Capra and got Tyler Black to flyout to end the threat. A sacrifice fly by Williams off Garrett Stallings (1-3) brought home the placed runner to make it 4-3 Indians in the extra frame, while Sadzeck induced three groundouts to third base in the bottom of the 10 th to give Indianapolis their first win since last Thursday.

Sounds pitching was solid, finding the strike zone throughout the contest. They struck out nine hitters while not giving up a walk in the contest. However, the Nashville offense couldn't get a big hit, finishing 0-for-10 and leaving 10 runners on base in the loss.

Chad Patrick (10-1, 2.98) gets the start for Nashville in game three of the series tomorrow night. Indianapolis' starter is to be announced. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. central at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Jacob Misiorowski (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) struck out his first batter in Triple-A to begin the contest. The right-hander was held to two innings in his first start at Nashville.

Bryan Hudson (1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K) made his second appearance on rehab assignment with Nashville. The left-hander has pitched 2.1 innings and struck out three since his first outing with Nashville on August 4 at Gwinnett.

The Sounds have gone homerless for seven straight games at First Horizon Park. It is the longest homerless streak for the home team in park history (2015-present).

