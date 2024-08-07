WooSox Tally 15 Hits in 9-6 Win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY -- Jamie Westbrook's four-hit day carried the Worcester Red Sox (16-19)/(51-59) to a 9-6 win over the Syracuse Mets (17-18)/(63-46) in their second of six games at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, New York. Triston Casas (2-for-6, 2 2B, R) and Vaughn Grissom (1-for-5, RBI, BB) continued their rehab assignments with the WooSox on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first inning, Luke Ritter got the Mets on the board by lining a two-out RBI double to left that scored Luisangel Acuña--who doubled to lead off the game. The RBI knock came after WooSox starter Zach Penrod had Acuña picked at second base, but the Mets infielder made it back to the bag safely when the ball was dropped on the play. Two batters later, the Mets took advantage of the miscue as the WooSox found themselves trailing 1-0 heading into the second inning.

With one out in the third, Triston Casas lined a double down the right field line--his fourth in as many games--to put a man in scoring position for Mickey Gasper. After the WooSox first baseman worked a four-pitch walk, Jamie Westbrook lined an RBI single into right to tie up the game. Eddy Alvarez put Worcester ahead with an RBI knock of his own, but their lead did not last long.

Relieving Penrod to begin the bottom of the third, Justin Hagenman was greeted by Acuña's sixth home run of the year--a solo shot to left-center that knotted the game up at two. Hagenman bounced back to retire the next two Mets hitters, but a fielding miscue led to four unearned runs for Syracuse as they took a 6-2 lead into the fourth.

Following the Mets' five-run third, the WooSox loaded the bases in each of the next two innings, but scored just one run on Vaughn Grissom's RBI single in the fourth. When they loaded the bases again in the sixth, Worcester finally got their big inning.

Reese McGuire got the scoring started by blooping a single into right to cut the lead to two. After Tyler McDonough's RBI groundout brought the WooSox within one, Acuña's throwing error allowed two more runs to score, giving the WooSox a 7-6 lead. In the bottom half of the sixth, Syracuse threatened to take back the lead by loading the bases with two outs, but Luis Guerrero held the Mets in check and maintained the WooSox' narrow one-run advantage.

In need of insurance, Jamie Westbrook answered the call by drilling his 18th double of the year to hand Worcester a two-run cushion. For Westbrook, it was his third hit of the day and second three-hit effort in his last four starts. The 29-year-old would end the day 4-for-5 after his ninth inning single loaded the bases with nobody out. Despite the golden opportunity to put the game out of reach, the WooSox added just one more run on a wild pitch to give them a 9-6 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

After pitching a perfect eighth inning, Yohan Ramirez remained on the mound for Worcester in search of a six-out save. Following a two-out single, the right-hander got Carlos Cortez to line out to center to end the game. In the WooSox 9-6 victory, Hagenman (W, 3-4) was awarded the win while Justin Jarvis (L, 1-2) was handed the loss.

The WooSox and Mets will continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse has yet to announce their starting pitcher, but Richard Fitts (5-5, 4.67) will begin the game on the mound for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

