RailRiders Suspended
August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Allentown, PA - Wednesday's game one of a scheduled doubleheader between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs was suspended due to unplayable field conditions. The RailRiders were leading 3-0 as the tarp was rolled out prior to the bottom of the third inning.
The game began in a rain delay and finally started an hour and a half later. Starters Tanner Tully and Alan Rangel went tit-for-tat in the first two frames keeping their opponents quiet. In the top of the third, Jahmai Jones led off with a walk but play was quickly paused due to heavy precipitation. When it resumed, the RailRiders walked the bases loaded against reliever Taylor Lehman. Caleb Durbin rocketed a sacrifice fly to right to score the first run of the game and Jorbit Vivas doubled to plate another. Two more free passes sent in a runner for a 3-0 advantage. As Tully was warming up for the bottom half, the umpires called for the tarp again which ultimately led to the suspension.
The RailRiders and IronPigs will pick up this game on Thursday, August 8, beginning at 5:05 P.M. The originally scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes after the final out. Starters have yet to be announced by either team.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
Second Half: 17-16
Overall: 60-47
