Bulls, Tides Rained out
August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Norfolk, VA - Wednesday night's game between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to rain. A doubleheader is scheduled for 12:05 PM ET on Thursday at Harbor Park.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.
