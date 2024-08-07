Bulls, Tides Rained out

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - Wednesday night's game between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to rain. A doubleheader is scheduled for 12:05 PM ET on Thursday at Harbor Park.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.

