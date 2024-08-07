Stripers Suffer Second Straight Walk-off Loss in Memphis, 2-1
August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II went 3-for-4 with an RBI single on Wednesday night, but Gwinnett's 1-0 lead fell apart in the ninth inning as the Memphis Redbirds (17-18) scored twice for a 2-1 walk-off win over the Stripers (16-19) at AutoZone Park.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett broke through for a 1-0 lead in the fifth against Michael McGreevy as Luis Liberato and Zack Short both singled and Harris lined an RBI single to right-center. Jackson Stephens, Brian Moran, and Dylan Lee (H, 1) combined on 8.0 scoreless, five-hit frames, but the Stripers stranded 10 on base and never added insurance. In the ninth, Daysbel Hernandez (L, 4-2) allowed a two-out RBI single to Cesar Prieto to tie the game and a walk-off RBI single by Thomas Saggese to win it.
Key Contributors: Harris (3-for-4, RBI), Liberato (3-for-4, double, run), Yuli Gurriel (3-for-4, 2 doubles), and Short (2-for-3) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers. For Memphis, Saggese went 2-for-4 with the winning RBI single.
Noteworthy: It's the second straight walk-off loss for the Stripers, who saw a 6-4 lead in the ninth thwarted in a 7-6 loss on Tuesday. Harris is now 4-for-8 for a .500 average in two games during the rehab assignment. Alejo Lopez drew a walk in his final at-bat to extend his on-base streak to 15 games.
Next Game (Thurs day, August 8): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:40 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a n Ozzie Albies Stripers shirsey.
