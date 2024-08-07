Redbirds Walk-off Stripers for Second Straight Night with Rally in Ninth

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 2-1 walk-off win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

After third baseman Cesar Prieto tied the game with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning, second baseman Thomas Saggese laced a single to left-center field to win the game. The walk-off hit was the second walk-off win in as many nights to start the series against Gwinnett and the second of the season for Saggese. Center fielder Mike Antico, who scored the tying run, went 2-for-4 at the plate. Saggese also went 2-for-4 and added the game-winning RBI.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy dazzled again in his 21st start of the season at Triple-A. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on 10 hits, walked none and struck out five in 7.0 innings. Since the start of June, McGreevy has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of ten starts.

MLB Rehabbing reliever Riley O'Brien allowed one hit and struck out one in an inning of scoreless relief. Nick Robertson (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth thanks to a groundball double play.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Thursday, August 8 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

