Perfect Ending for Saints as They Score Four in Eighth for 4-2 Win

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - Major League rehabber Matthew Boyd had the St. Paul Saints baffled for six innings. He retired the first 17 batters he faced. Despite being on the wrong end of a perfect game, the Saints hung around and, for just the second time this season, won a game when trailing entering the eighth as they came from behind for a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 8,620.

It was a tale of two different starting staffs with the Clippers utilizing a Major League rehabber while the Saints were forced to go with a bullpen. The Clippers had the leadoff man on in the first eight innings, but Saints pitchers were extraordinary with runners in scoring position as the Clippers were just 2-14.

After getting out of a couple of jams with runners in scoring position in the first two innings, Ronny Henriquez gave up his lone run of the game in the third. Will Brennan led off with a double to right and that was followed by an RBI single from Estevan Florial giving the Clippers a 1-0 lead. Henriquez went 2.2 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

In the fourth, the Clippers added to their lead. George Valera led off with a single to right. Raynel Delgado sacrificed him to second. With two outs, a walk, hit by pitch, and walk forced in a run giving the Clippers a 2-0 lead.

Boyd on the other hand was dominant. He wasn't close to giving up a hit over the first five innings, striking out six while throwing 54 pitches, 45 for strikes.

The Saints broke up the perfect game with two outs in the sixth when Payton Eeles hit a soft liner that tipped off the top of an outstretched glove of Clippers shortstop Gabriel Arias and into center field. Boyd made sure he faced the minimum, though, as he proceeded to pickoff Eeles at first. Boyd went 6.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while fanning seven. He threw 63 pitches, 48 for strikes.

The Saints hung around long enough and finally broke through in the eighth inning and it started against reliever Zak Kent who hit Diego Castill. Local product Sam Hentges, the Mounds View High grad, came in and was greeted by a Patrick Winkel double that put runners at second and third. Dalton Shuffield reached on an RBI infield single to third and the subsequent throwing error by Christian Cairo allowed the second run to score tying the game as Shuffield took second. Eeles put the Saints up 3-2 with an RBI single to left. Eeles finished 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Hentges faced just three batters and Erik Sabrowski became the third Clippers pitcher of the inning. With two outs Major League rehabber Kyle Farmer gave the Saints some insurance with an RBI double into right-center making it 4-2.

Diego Castillo came on in the ninth to close it out and retired the first two batters he faced before walking Kyle Manzardo and giving up a single to Jhonathan Rodriguez. Castillo would get Arias to ground out to first ending the game.

It was only the second time this season the Saints won a game when trailing going into the eighth. The other game was also against the Clippers back on March 31, the second game of the season.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at CHS Field on Thursday night at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (1-2, 7.07) to the mound against Clippers LHP Ryan Webb (NR). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

