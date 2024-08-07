IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended Wednesday
August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The first game of Wednesday's, August 7th doubleheader between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been suspended in the bottom of the 3rd inning, with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leading 3-0, due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be resumed as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 8th.
First pitch for the resumption of the suspended game in the bottom of the third inning on Thursday at Coca-Cola Park will be 5:05 p.m. with all gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one but no earlier than 7:05 p.m. Both games on Thursday will be seven-inning contests.
Wednesday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader on Thursday. Wednesday's ticket must be exchanged at the Provident Bank Ticket Office for a ticket for Thursday's originally scheduled game. Fans with tickets for Thursday's originally scheduled game will also be able to attend both games.
All tickets from tonight's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability, or for any IronPigs home game in in April or May of 2025 once single-game tickets go on sale. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 7, 2024
- Indians Down Sounds in 10, Spoil Misiorowski's Home Debut - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Walk-off Stripers for Second Straight Night with Rally in Ninth - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Suffer Second Straight Walk-off Loss in Memphis, 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Battle Bravely But Shrimp Slip Away with a 6-4 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Fall to Bats on Wednesday, 6-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Clutch Hits Power Bats Past Knights 6-2 - Louisville Bats
- Clutch Hits Power Bats Past Knights 6-2 - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended Wednesday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Herd Rallies with 5-3 Game Two Win to Split Doubleheader with Red Wings - Buffalo Bisons
- August 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Perfect Ending for Saints as They Score Four in Eighth for 4-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls, Tides Rained out - Durham Bulls
- Manager Pat Kelly's Son, Pitcher Casey Kelly, Joins Bats - Louisville Bats
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Durham Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Tally 15 Hits in 9-6 Win over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Loses 9-6 Slugfest to Worcester on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Billy Bean - Rochester Red Wings
- Defenseman Grant Gabriele Re-Signs for 2024-25 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Exciting Ice Hockey Action Coming to Truist Field this Year - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Hosting Taco & Margarita Festival August 16th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 7 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Falls to I-Cubs 4-2 in Series-Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended Wednesday
- IronPigs Hosting Taco & Margarita Festival August 16th
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Tuesday
- Cal Stevenson Named International League Player of the Month for July
- IronPigs and Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Finale Canceled