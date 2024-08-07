IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended Wednesday

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The first game of Wednesday's, August 7th doubleheader between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been suspended in the bottom of the 3rd inning, with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leading 3-0, due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be resumed as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 8th.

First pitch for the resumption of the suspended game in the bottom of the third inning on Thursday at Coca-Cola Park will be 5:05 p.m. with all gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one but no earlier than 7:05 p.m. Both games on Thursday will be seven-inning contests.

Wednesday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader on Thursday. Wednesday's ticket must be exchanged at the Provident Bank Ticket Office for a ticket for Thursday's originally scheduled game. Fans with tickets for Thursday's originally scheduled game will also be able to attend both games.

All tickets from tonight's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability, or for any IronPigs home game in in April or May of 2025 once single-game tickets go on sale. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.