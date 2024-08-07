August 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

August 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (46-63) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (67-40)

Wednesday, August 7 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 4.50) vs. LHP Noah Cameron (0-0, 1.35)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers play the second of a six-game series tonight at Werner Park...marks the fourth series the two clubs have played against each other...right-hander Caleb Kilian is scheduled to make his seventh appearance with Iowa and his second start...he pitched 4.0 hitless innings in his last start on Aug. 2 vs. St. Paul...left-hander Noah Cameron is slated to make his second start of the season with Omaha and 18th overall (17 starts with Double-A Northwest Arkansas).

OFF A GOOD NOTE: The I-Cubs won the series opener last night at Omaha by a 4-2 score...offensively, Iowa was led by home runs from Owen Caissie and Trayce Thompson...additionally, top prospects Matt Shaw singled in the fourth inning and Kevin Alcántara singled in the fifth to give them their first Triple-A hits...right-hander Adrian Houser made his first start with Iowa and allowed two runs across 2.2 innings in a no decision...Trey Supak earned the win as he pitched 4.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and Jack Neely picked up his first save with a scoreless ninth frame.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 12th home run of the season last night and has homered in back-to-back games...it marked the first time this season Caissie has homered in back-to-back games with the last coming on July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it is the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa Cubs reliever Jack Neely, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on July 30 in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr., earned his first save with a scoreless ninth inning...he made his first appearance of the season on Aug. 3 vs. St. Paul and tossed a scoreless frame and struck out the side...Neely has gone 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA (13 ER in 43.2 IP) with 67 strikeouts and seven saves in 33 appearances between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre and Iowa.

START THE STREAK: Matt Shaw singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games last night in which he is batting .419 (18-for-43) with four extra-base hits...it is tied for his second-longest hit streak of his career trailing a 12-game hit streak from Aug. 20-Sept. 5, 2023.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: The I-Cubs earned a one-run win on Sunday to improve to 22-16 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (38) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (35).

A TRAYCE OF POWER: I-Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson hit his 20th home run of the season and third as an Iowa Cub...his 20 home runs rank tied for fifth-most in the International League this season.

FOUR NEW FACES: Iowa had four new players join their roster prior to last night's game in Matt Shaw, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Adrian Houser...Shaw, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs organization and 29th in all of baseball (MLB.com) was selected 13th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and hit .279 (87-for-312) with 14 home runs prior to his promotion from Double-A Tennessee...Triantos, the Cubs No. 4 prospect and No. 51 in all of baseball batted .300 (107-for-357) with 30 extra-base hits and 40 RBI and Alcántara (Cubs No. 6/ MLB No. 63) hit .271 (79-for-291) with 22 extra-base hits...Houser has pitched in 152 Major League games between Milwaukee and the New York Mets.

NINE-GAME SKID: Iowa snapped their losing streak on Friday with a win but had lost nine straight going into that game...marked the first time Iowa has lost nine straight games since May 22-June 1, 2021 (also nine) and is tied for the third-longest losing streak in the IL this year.

VS. OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha are playing their fourth set of games against each other this season, following March 29-31, April 30-May 5 and July 1-6...the I-Cubs have gone 7-9 vs. the Storm Chasers this season and have won their last three games against the club.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.