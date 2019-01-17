Halverson's Save Makes SportsCenter Top Ten Plays

January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Wednesday's night's game at the Cross Insurance Arena was all about the men between the pipes. Newfoundland's Michael Garteig outdueled Maine's Brandon Halverson by collecting a shutout, but Halverson stole the spotlight with the save of the game and an appearance on ESPN. His flashy pad save in the third period on Growlers forward Zach O'Brien was named to the #2 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays for Wednesday night.

The highlight came with just under four minutes remaining in regulation and the Mariners trailing the Growlers, 1-0. Newfoundland forward Hunter Elynuik spun at the right circle and backhanded a puck toward the goal, looking for a redirect. Marcus Power, standing in front of the net, touched it over to Zach O'Brien to the right of Halverson for what appeared to be a sure goal. Halverson, with lightning quick reflexes, pushed across to get his right leg-pad on the shot, and then smothered O'Brien's stuff attempt to stop play.

Halverson had just returned from a brief one-game call up to AHL Hartford, and was starting his first game with the Mariners since January 5th. The 6'4 goaltender has been fantastic this season for the Mariners, with 13 wins, a 2.67 GAA, and a .924 save percentage, which ranks fourth among all ECHL goaltenders. He's also made the fifth most saves (754). He made 26 stops on 27 shots on Wednesday to take the tough luck loss.

The Mariners are home tomorrow night at 7:15 PM against the Manchester Monarchs for the final game before the All-Star break. Big Moose Harley-Davidson will be displaying motorcycles at both games to preview the Maine Motorsports Xtreme Ice Racing Championships, happening at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Friday is also Bath Savings Night and a "1-2-3 Night": $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersofMaine.com or by visiting or calling the Trusted Choice Box Office: 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.