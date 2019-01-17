Collins Signs PTO with AHL Manitoba

January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Forward Chris Collins has signed a PTO with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) the Kalamazoo Wings announced on Thursday afternoon.

Collins, 26, leads the ECHL in points through the first 37 games of the season with 48 points (19g, 29a). The rookie also ranks among ECHL leaders in goals, assists, as well as every shorthanded category. A native of Calgary, AB, Collins heads to the Moose riding a ten-game point streak during which he's scored 23 points. He is also on a seven-game goal scoring streak and eight-game assist streak. This is the Collins' first call-up to the AHL.

Kalamazoo is back in action tomorrow evening taking on the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.