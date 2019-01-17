Collins Signs PTO with AHL Manitoba
January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - Forward Chris Collins has signed a PTO with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) the Kalamazoo Wings announced on Thursday afternoon.
Collins, 26, leads the ECHL in points through the first 37 games of the season with 48 points (19g, 29a). The rookie also ranks among ECHL leaders in goals, assists, as well as every shorthanded category. A native of Calgary, AB, Collins heads to the Moose riding a ten-game point streak during which he's scored 23 points. He is also on a seven-game goal scoring streak and eight-game assist streak. This is the Collins' first call-up to the AHL.
Kalamazoo is back in action tomorrow evening taking on the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019
- Collins Signs PTO with AHL Manitoba - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Host Annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction this Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open Series in Idaho with a 3-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-1 Tulsa Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Fall to Tulsa 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Fall to Americans, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rapid Reaction: 'Blades Score Twice in 7-Second Span to Top Rush, 4-0 - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Win Fifth Straight to Open Series in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Jacksonville Comes out on Top in Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.