Promotional Details for this Saturday's Pink in the Rink Announced

January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals have announced promotional details for this Saturday's (Jan.19) Pink in the Rink game presented by Cavalier Auto Group when the Admirals play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at Scope at 7:00 p.m.

The Annual Pink in the Rink game is an effort to raise awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research and prevention. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support in the fight against cancer.

This Saturday's game will be played on a pink ice surface and the Admirals will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. Fans may place their bids on their favorite player's jersey through the Dash Auction App available through the App Store on their mobile devices.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Admirals / Supergirl Jersey courtesy of The CW, WGNT-27!

Joins us prior to the game from 5:00-6:30 p.m. for the pregame Fan Fest located in the Scope Exhibition Hall featuring music, interactive games, corn hole, inflatable hockey, slides and bounce houses!

Following the game, fans can join in on free Frozen Yoga on the ice, presented by Sky's The Limit Yoga.

The Admirals and Icemen will also meet on Friday (Jan. 18) at 7:00 p.m. Ticket information provided below.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.