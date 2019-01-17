Promotional Details for this Saturday's Pink in the Rink Announced
January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals have announced promotional details for this Saturday's (Jan.19) Pink in the Rink game presented by Cavalier Auto Group when the Admirals play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at Scope at 7:00 p.m.
The Annual Pink in the Rink game is an effort to raise awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research and prevention. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support in the fight against cancer.
This Saturday's game will be played on a pink ice surface and the Admirals will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. Fans may place their bids on their favorite player's jersey through the Dash Auction App available through the App Store on their mobile devices.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Admirals / Supergirl Jersey courtesy of The CW, WGNT-27!
Joins us prior to the game from 5:00-6:30 p.m. for the pregame Fan Fest located in the Scope Exhibition Hall featuring music, interactive games, corn hole, inflatable hockey, slides and bounce houses!
Following the game, fans can join in on free Frozen Yoga on the ice, presented by Sky's The Limit Yoga.
The Admirals and Icemen will also meet on Friday (Jan. 18) at 7:00 p.m. Ticket information provided below.
Admirals Ticket Information
Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at
Ticketmaster.com
Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.
2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!
For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019
- Promotional Details for this Saturday's Pink in the Rink Announced - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Faragher, Brad McClure Return to Steelheads from AHL - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 17 - ECHL
- Thunder Names Robbie Nolan Honorary Captain for Go Red Night - Wichita Thunder
- Halverson's Save Makes SportsCenter Top Ten Plays - Maine Mariners
- Cherniwchan Selected as All-Star Classic Replacement - South Carolina Stingrays
- VanWormer Selected for Hardest Shot Competition in ECHL Skills Challenge - Kansas City Mavericks
- Monarchs Captain David Kolomatis Named Captain of Eastern Conference All-Stars - Manchester Monarchs
- Pleskach Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Captains, Roster Replacements and Skills Competition Rosters Announced for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Gardiner Named to All-Star Classic, Replaces Taylor - Kalamazoo Wings
- Alex Brooks Selected as ECHL All-Star Replacement - Indy Fuel
- Collins Signs PTO with AHL Manitoba - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Host Annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction this Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open Series in Idaho with a 3-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-1 Tulsa Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Fall to Tulsa 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Fall to Americans, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rapid Reaction: 'Blades Score Twice in 7-Second Span to Top Rush, 4-0 - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Win Fifth Straight to Open Series in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Jacksonville Comes out on Top in Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Promotional Details for this Saturday's Pink in the Rink Announced
- Late Rally Falls Shortas Jacksonville Edges Admirals
- Game Preview: IceMen at Admirals, January 16, 2019
- Goaltenders Madsen and Brodeur Return to Admirals
- Admirals Collect a Point, But Fall in Shootout 5-4