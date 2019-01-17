Cherniwchan Selected as All-Star Classic Replacement

January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL on Thursday announced Stingrays forward Andrew Cherniwchan as a replacement player for injured teammate Jonathan Charbonneau on the Eastern Conference's roster of players for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. The game will be hosted by the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Monday at 7 p.m. and will air live on NHL Network.

Cherniwchan is leading the Stingrays in scoring and is eighth overall in the ECHL with 40 points this season. The seventh-year pro has totaled 17 goals and 23 assists in 38 games during 2018-19. The Hinton, Alberta native is also second in the league with four shorthanded goals and fourth in the ECHL with 142 shots on goal.

Earlier this season, the 29-year old compiled an 11-game point streak from Dec. 7 thru Jan. 4. In 182 career ECHL games, all of which have been played for South Carolina during parts of seven seasons, Cherniwchan has scored 143 points on 64 goals and 79 assists.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner.

The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

There have been 67 players from the ECHL All-Star Game that have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

South Carolina returns to the ice on Friday against the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. On Saturday, the Stingrays will Pack The House for Military Appreciation Night against Orlando. The first 3,500 fans at the game will receive a Stingrays rally towel before the 7:05 p.m. game! Tickets are on sale now!

To bring your group to the game and save, call the Stingrays Front Office during business hours at 843-744-2248! For single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.